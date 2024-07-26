Telangana CM asks officials to expedite process to conduct local body elections

Hyderabad, Jul 26 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed officials to expedite the process for conducting local body elections in the state.

The chief minister held a meeting with ministers and officials with regard to local body elections.

The officials told the chief minister that the State Election Commission (SEC) is yet to receive the new voters' list from the Election Commission, an official release said.

The CM enquired about the time that may take to receive the voters list and the officials informed him that the EC has already sent the list to two states and that Telangana, along with six other states, would receive it in a week.

He told the officials to start the election process soon after the voters' list is received and also suggested that the list be prepared for the respective local bodies within a week.

Reddy also directed the backward classes commission to submit its report on the BC quota in local body elections to the government within a specific timeframe, the release said.

The term of the local bodies came to an end in the state a few months ago.

In a separate meeting, the chief minister said a detailed study needs to be conducted to find a permanent solution to every problem which is being faced in the use of Dharani portal (the state's integrated land records management system).

He favoured formulating comprehensive legislation in view of the increasing land ownership problems in the state, an official release said.

The CM asked the officials to hold extensive consultations with people and seek their suggestions to address the land-related disputes.

An all-party meeting would also be organised to seek their opinion to bring a comprehensive legislation, he added. PTI SJR KH