Telangana CM asks officials to make foolproof arrangements for Miss World contest

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the Miss World contest to be held in the state from May 10 to May 31.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials on the arrangements for the pageant, stressed that the participants should not face any inconvenience.

He told the police officials to make tight security arrangements at the airport, the hotels where the guests would stay and the venues where the events related to the contest would be held, an official release said.

He suggested appointing department-wise special officers to supervise arrangements and preparing a comprehensive plan for all the events to be held during the contest and the arrangements for them.

He also instructed that special arrangements be made for visitors to visit tourist destinations and historical places in the state.

State Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said in March that the 72nd edition of the Miss World contest will be held across various culturally significant venues in Telangana--including Hyderabad-- from May 10 to May 31, at an estimated cost of Rs 54 crore.