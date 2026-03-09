Telangana CM asks officials to prepare big plans for sports growth

Hyderabad, Feb 9 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to prepare plans for sports growth with the aim of the "state hosting the Olympics and Commonwealth Games" and sportspersons from the state winning medals at the international level.

Reddy, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on sports, instructed them to establish facilities as per international standards in the state, including in the proposed Young India Sports University.

He also directed them to upgrade facilities in the GMC Balayogi stadium and Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy stadium in the city.

State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari and other officials were present. PTI SJR SJR ADB