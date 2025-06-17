Telangana CM asks officials to prepare comprehensive policy for cow protection

Hyderabad, Jun 17 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to formulate a comprehensive policy for the protection of cows in the state.

For this, he appointed a three-member committee comprising Special Chief Secretary (Animal Husbandry) Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Secretary (Endowments) Shailaja Ramaiyar, and Secretary of the Agriculture department Raghunandan Rao.

The committee of officials would conduct an in-depth study on the establishment of 'Goshalas' (cow shelters) and also visit other states to study the policies for the protection of cows.

Reddy, who held a meeting with Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari and officials, emphasised that the new policies should focus mainly on cow protection in view of the importance of cows in our culture and the sentiments of devotees, an official release said.

The CM expressed anguish over the recent spate of incidents of cows donated in large numbers by devotees to cow shelters dying due to space constraints and other reasons.

With the objective of cow protection, he instructed officials to construct cow shelters with state-of-the-art facilities in four places in the state.

These cow shelters would be established in the famous Shiva temple at Vemulawada (where the devotees donate calves as part of ‘Kode Mokku' ritual), temple town of Yadagirigutta, Yenkepally near Hyderabad, and at the Animal Husbandry university in the first phase, the release said.

The CM suggested that special attention should be paid to the protection of calves donated with utmost devotion by the devotees and instructed the officials to establish a cow shelter in a sprawling 100 acres of land at Vemulawada.

CM Revanth Reddy made it clear that the state government is ready to spend liberally for cow protection. During the meeting, the officials submitted an approach paper related to the management of cow shelters to the Chief Minister, it added. PTI SJR SJR ADB