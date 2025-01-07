Telangana CM asks officials to prepare DPRs for three proposed metro rail stretches by March

Hyderabad, Jan 7 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to complete preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the proposed metro rail stretches here in the 'Future City', Shamirpet and Medchal areas by the end of March this year.

He asked the officials to get the approval of DPRs from the Centre for the three metro rail stretches and call for tenders by the end of April, an official release said.

Reddy, who held a meeting on the progress of metro expansion, development of the radial roads and elevated corridors in Hyderabad, said the land acquisition for the metro rail projects on the stretches of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport-Future City (40 km), JBS-Shamirpet (22 km) and Paradise-Medchal (23 km) be completed soon. PTI SJR SJR KH