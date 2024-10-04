Telangana CM asks officials to prepare new sports policy

Hyderabad, Oct 4 (PTI) Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed officials to prepare a new sports policy to bring recognition to Telangana at the international level, along with provide training to produce world-class athletes from the state.

The chief minister also asked the officials to set the goals in the sports policy eyeing the 2036 Olympic games, an official release said.

Reddy, who held a meeting at the Secretariat, discussed the draft sports policy and said the government is committed to providing training to aspiring youth in various sports categories to compete at the national and international levels.

The meeting also discussed the sports policies being adopted in other countries.

The CM emphasised that the best practices should be followed to achieve the government’s objective by incorporating them into the sports policy.

He suggested that the proposed university at Gachibowli Sports Stadium here should be developed as Young India Physical Education and Sports University.

The university should also be managed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, he said.

The chief minister advised the officials to constitute a special board and appoint a chairman by delegating powers to run the proposed university as an autonomous institution.

It has been decided to offer about 13 courses and 14 sports training programmes in the university, the release said.

The officials were asked to rope in reputed coaches from the country and abroad and also enter MoUs with the universities to seek their cooperation. PTI VVK KH