Telangana CM asks officials to prepare summary of judicial commission report on Kaleshwaram

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (PTI)) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed senior officials to study the judicial commission's report on alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram project during the previous BRS regime and submit its summary to the state cabinet on August 4.

State Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and other officials presented the commission's report to the Chief Minister in the presence of Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers.

Reddy instructed that a panel, comprising the secretaries of irrigation, law and General Administration Department (GAD) should study the report and prepare a summary for submitting it to the cabinet, it said.

Former Supreme Court judge and ex-Lokpal Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, who headed the judicial commission, presented his report to Rahul Bojja, Principal Secretary (Irrigation), at the Commission's office here on Thursday.

The state government on March 12, 2024 announced its decision to appoint Justice Ghose to conduct the judicial inquiry.

Besides several engineers and officials, the Commission had also questioned former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his nephew and BRS MLA T Harish Rao, who was the irrigation minister during the BRS regime.

BJP MP Etala Rajender, who had served as finance minister in the BRS government, had also appeared before the Commission.