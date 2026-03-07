Telangana CM asks officials to take measures to ensure cleanliness in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Mar 7 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday directed officials to ensure daily collection of garbage in the Core Urban Region here to make the city clean.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials on the implementation of 99-day special programme of development works in the three municipal corporations of Cyberabad, Greater Hyderabad and Malkajgiri here, instructed them to use electric vehicles for collecting garbage from homes.

The domestic garbage collection should be supervised effectively, he said.

In view of the city's expansion, the proposed new garbage dumping yards should be started as early as possible, he said.

He said special arrangements should be made to transfer construction waste, an official release said.

The Chief Minister also told officials to take measures to ensure cleanliness and to check the mosquito menace.

The state government has recently trifurcated the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into Cyberabad, Malkajgiri and Greater Hyderabad. PTI SJR SJR ADB