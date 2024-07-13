Telangana CM asks private engineering colleges to improve quality of education

Hyderabad, Jul 13 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday urged the management of private engineering colleges to improve the quality of education in their institutions to enhance the job and livelihood opportunities for students.

Speaking at an interaction programme on quality engineering education organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) here, he said engineering colleges should not become factories of unemployed youth.

The government would help the colleges to improve the quality of education taught by them, he said.

The management of engineering colleges should equip the students to make significant contributions to society, Reddy said.

The government would take steps to reimburse the fees to the colleges every year as per the government's students tuition fees reimbursement policy, he said and added that steps will also be taken to clear the pending dues.

Observing that some engineering colleges appear to do away with branches like civil engineering and focus on courses that provide job opportunities, he said the country would face problems if courses like civil, mechanical and electrical engineering are not taught.

The engineering colleges should produce professionals who will make major contributions to society in various fields and they should not just be focused only on catering to the job market, he said.

Referring to the protests seeking postponement of competitive exams announced by the state government, he alleged that some political forces and coaching centres were behind them.

He said the government would release a 'job calendar' to fill up vacancies promptly.