Telangana CM asks university VCs to introduce job-oriented courses

Hyderabad, Apr 4 (PTI) Emphasising that all universities in the state should adopt a student-centric approach, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday asked Vice Chancellors of universities to introduce market-driven, job-oriented courses that would ensure a bright future to the students.

Reddy, who held a meeting with the Vice Chancellors, said the universities must ensure that the students who come from rural backgrounds with limited financial resources receive quality education to build a bright future.

Observing that students from affluent families are joining private universities choosing courses which are in high demand in the job market, he said the poor students should also get such quality education in the government universities and compete with the well trained students in the private institutions, an official release said.

Reddy suggested the Vice Chancellors to introduce new courses by cancelling insignificant courses in the universities which are teaching such courses only because some professors and assistant professors were appointed in the past.

The CM asked the VCs to assign administrative responsibilities to the professors who teach unimportant courses.

The universities should not be converted into rehabilitation centers for some professors, the release quoted Reddy as saying.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellors of respective universities brought to the attention of the CM the problems faced by them, including shortage of professors, and the chief minister assured that the government is ready to allocate funds. PTI SJR SJR KH