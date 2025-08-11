Telangana CM attacks NDA govt over detention of Rahul Gandhi during protest against ''vote chori''

Hyderabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Attacking the Centre over the detention of Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders during opposition protest in Delhi against alleged "vote chori" (vote theft), Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said "jails" cannot silence Gandhi's voice.

"As Rahul Gandhi started fight for democracy & restoration of the sacrosanct power of every Indian’s vote... BJP has resorted to a dastardly act of detaining him and Priyanka Gandhi & other Congress leaders. Jails can’t crush the resolve or silence the voice of Rahul Gandhi," Reddy said in a post on X.

Opposition MPs, including Leaders of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, took out a protest march on Monday from Parliament House to the Election Commission against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged "vote chori" but were stopped midway by the police and detained amid high drama.

All the MPs were later released.