Telangana CM attends executive education at Harvard University

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who enrolled for a leadership programme in Harvard University, began his executive education at the famed Kennedy School.

The programme, "Leadership in the 21st Century" began on Sunday afternoon local time with the session on "Analysing Authority and Leadership".

Monday morning classes started at 7 AM with the cohort taking several different classes, large class case analysis, and consultative groups work, government sources said here.

Meanwhile, a winter emergency was on in the area due to a raging snow storm Fern marked by snowfall in excess of two feet (24 inches) and temperatures below -20 degree Celsius in Boston, they said.

Reddy is scheduled to attend the "Leadership: 21st Century" programme at Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University and attend classes from January 25 to 30.

The programme is titled, "Leadership For The 21ST Century" (Chaos, Conflict, and Courage), an official release said here on January 18.

Reddy will be on the campus of Kennedy School at Cambridge, Massachusetts, and the class will have students from over 20 countries, it said.

He will attend classes, undertake assignments and submit "homework", and execute group projects with fellow global participants.

Reddy will receive programme course certification from Harvard, the first for any serving chief minister in Indian history, the release added. PTI SJR SJR KH