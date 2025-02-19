Telangana CM, BJP, BRS leaders pay tribute to Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary

Hyderabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BJP legislators, BRS MLC K Kavitha and other leaders paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

The chief minister, accompanied by ruling Congress MLAs, offered floral tributes to Shivaji Maharaj’s portrait, according to an official release.

The Telangana unit of the BJP organised grand celebrations at its state headquarters to mark the occasion.

BJP MLA Payala Shankar, former MLC N Ramchander Rao, ex-MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, and other leaders paid homage to the Maratha king.

Shivaji Maharaj was an exemplary ruler who ensured the welfare of all sections of society, Ramchander Rao said.

In a post on 'X', Kavitha stated that Shivaji Maharaj stood for 'true Swarajya'.

"His vision, valour and dedication to people's rights and welfare continue to inspire generations," she said.

The legendary warrior king was born on February 19, 1630, in Shivneri in Pune district's Junnar tehsil. PTI SJR SSK SSK KH