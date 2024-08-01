Telangana CM, BRS hail Supreme Court verdict on sub-classifications in SC, ST categories

Hyderabad, Aug. 1 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling on empowering states to make sub-classifications of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for providing quotas inside the reserved category to uplift the more underprivileged castes.

Reddy told the Assembly that it was the Telangana government that strongly argued in the Apex Court for the sub-classifications.

“I sincerely thank the constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India. Six out of Seven judges said that state governments can take up the sub-classification. On behalf of the state government, I am making a statement that Telangana would be the first state to implement the sub-classification, the CM said.

He further said his government, if necessary, will bring an ordinance to implement sub-classification in the ongoing job notifications also.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao in a statement said his party welcomed the Supreme Court verdict.

Right from the beginning, the BRS party worked sincerely for the sub-categorisation while other political parties indulged in vote bank politics on the issue.

"We demand that the state government implement the sub categorisation immediately. the party will extend support to the government," Rama Rao said.

According to him, the previous K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government passed a resolution after it came to power and personally submitted it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A seven-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud held by a 6:1 majority that the further sub-classification of SCs and STs by states can be permitted to ensure grant of quota to more backward castes inside these groups. PTI GDK ROH