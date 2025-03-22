Telangana CM, BRS leader KTR reach Chennai to attend meeting on delimitation

Hyderabad, Mar 21 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and opposition BRS leader K T Rama Rao on Friday reached Chennai to attend the meeting on delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The Telangana CM reached the Tamil Nadu capital Friday night, official sources said here.

Reddy, who earlier said that Telangana, other southern states, Punjab and Odisha stand to lose due to the current rules of delimitation, would once again articulate his views on the matter, they said.

He would speak to journalists along with his counterparts Stalin (Tamil Nadu), Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala), Bhagwant Mann (Punjab) after the meeting, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Goud and Rama Rao also reached Chennai separately.

A DMK delegation, including party MP Kanimozhi, state minister K N Nehru and former Union minister A Raja, met Revanth Reddy in Delhi on March 13 and invited him to the meeting.

Rama Rao, son of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleged in a statement on Frdiay that the current delimitation policy "weakens the representation of southern states, despite their crucial role in the country’s economic development." "The BRS leadership believes this conference will strengthen the unity of southern states and send a strong message of opposition to the central government regarding the proposed delimitation policy," the statement said.

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK is all set to host its first meeting of states over delimitation here on March 22 and Stalin recently said it was more than a meeting, which marked the "beginning of a movement that will shape the future of the country to achieve fair delimitation."