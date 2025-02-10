Telangana CM calls assaulted temple priest, orders stringent action against culprits

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday spoke to the priest of a well-known temple here who was allegedly attacked by a fringe group and directed police officials to take stringent action against the culprits.

The chief minister, who telephoned C S Rangarajan, the priest of the famous Balaji temple at Chilkur on the city outskirts, asserted that such attacks on priests will not be tolerated, an official release said.

Union Coal Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, the BRS and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also condemned the attack on the priest.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said he spoke to Rangarajan to enquire about his well-being.

"Spoke to Chilkur priest Shri @csranga garu over the phone yesterday to check on his well-being after the recent attack. Praying for his strength and assured him of any support needed," Kumar said in a post on 'X'.

In a statement, Kishan Reddy said Rangarajan, who gave up gave higher positions in life, is working with dedication to safeguard 'Sanatan Dharma' and providing spiritual guidance to devotees.

Attack on such a person, who maintains high spiritual standards and is in the noble profession of priesthood, is unfortunate and condemnable, he said.

Observing that such attacks and threats have no place in a democracy, Kishan Reddy said the incident should be seen not as an attack on an individual but on 'Sanatan Dharma'.

He demanded that the concerned administration take tough action against the culprits and also steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao and other party leaders called on the Chilkur Balaji Temple priest Rangarajan at his residence.

Alleging that the attack reflects the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Rama Rao demanded that the state government take tough action against the perpetrators.

He demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits, providing security to the family members of Rangarajan and concrete measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Meanwhile, the VHP described the attack on Rangarajan as an attack on the whole system of temples, Archakas (priests), social reforms and the "entire Hindu society".

The VHP's Telangana unit, in a statement, demanded that the government conduct a thorough investigation into the attack and take firm action against the anti-social elements behind the attackers and form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the purpose.

A group of people allegedly attacked Rangarajan at his residence here on February 7 and one person was arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday, police said.

Based on Rangarajan's complaint, a case was registered at Moinabad police station, the police said.

Temples Protection Movement Convenor and Rangarajan’s father, M V Soundararajan, issued a press statement on Sunday, alleging that a group claiming to be descendants of the Ikshvaku clan sought to establish Rama Rajya by forming private armies to punish those "who do not accept their mission or agenda." He stated that they had “misunderstood the concept of Constitutional Rama Rajya”.

Soundararajan further alleged that since his son refused to associate with them, he was brutally assaulted.

The famous Chilkur Balaji Temple, on Hyderabad’s outskirts, is an ancient shrine dedicated to Lord Balaji.

Rangarajan is also famous for his reform measures like service to the SCs and others on different occasions. PTI SJR SJR KH