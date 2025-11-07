Telangana CM calls for amendment to law granting bail to drug users

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday opined that there is need to amend existing law that facilitates the release of drug users on bail, arguing that treating them as “victims” is encouraging repeated substance abuse.

Addressing a press conference, here, Reddy said his government would discuss the issue at length in the next Assembly session and added that he also raised the matter with the Chief Justice of India.

“People can go to jail in drunk and drive cases. But if one consumes Cocaine, heroin and ganja, only bailable sections are applied. There is a need to amend the law. I made an appeal to the Chief Justice of India also,” Reddy said.

He noted that the legal loophole treats consumers of dangerous drugs such as cocaine and heroin as victims, leading to an endless cycle of bail and relapse.

"It is a very strange law," he opined.

“People are jailed for weeks in drunk and drive cases. But in this kind of dangerous substance abuse cases they get station bail.There is need to change this. We will discuss this in the next Assembly session,” he added. PTI GDK ROH