Telangana CM calls for boost to ecotourism

Hyderabad, Aug 12 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged officials to promote ecotourism in the state.

In a meeting with state Forest Minister Konda Surekha and officials, the CM said that night safaris are established in an area spread over just 30 kms in countries like Singapore.

Highlighting Telangana's vast forest areas, rivers and waterfalls, he stressed the need to explore and utlise these natural assets for tourism development.

Though the state is home to Amrabad and Kawal tiger reserves, Telangana residents visit tiger reserves in other states like Tadoba and Bandipur, he said, directing officials to improve tourist facilities in the Amrabad and Kawal tiger reserve forests.

The Chief Minister also said compensation should be provided immediately to those injured or dead or those who lose their livestock in attacks by wild animals, an official release said.

He also suggested linking cameras installed in forest areas to monitor the movement of wild animals to the state government's Command and Control Centre in Hyderabad.