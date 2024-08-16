Telangana CM claims BRS will merge with BJP

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday claimed that the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is likely to merge with the BJP in the near future.

Reddy told reporters here that BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, or KCR, as he is known as, might be appointed as Governor, while his son and party working president K T Rama Rao could be inducted into the Union Cabinet.

The Chief Minister also suggested that T Harish Rao, a former minister, might become the Leader of Opposition in the Telangana Assembly.

"BRS members in Rajya Sabha too would merge with the BJP, which would facilitate KCR's daughter and MLC K Kavitha to enter the Upper House," Reddy said, adding that she may secure bail in the Delhi liquor case.

He asserted that despite denials from BRS leaders, the merger "will happen at any cost." Reddy also criticised political parties for attempting to involve his family members in controversies.

On the farm loan waiver scheme, the CM stated that the government had fulfilled its poll promise before the August 15 deadline.

He advised those who hadn't received assistance to file complaints at their Collectorates. He also said that a Rs 5,000 crore reserve fund has been allocated for the scheme.

Reddy also met Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge and discussed the appointment of new president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.