Telangana CM comes to aid of girl who conducted mother's funeral with donations

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to take care of the education, medical and other needs of a 12-year-old girl from Nirmal district who had to perform her mother's final rites with the help of donations from others.

After the girl's plight came to his notice, the Chief Minister asked Nirmal district Collector Abhilasha Abhinav to take care of the girl's needs, an official release said.

As per the CM's directive, the girl who lost both her parents would be admitted to a state-run social welfare residential school. She would be provided free education, medical treatment, if necessary, and other facilities, it said.

The girl's mother, a daily wage earner who was into drinking, allegedly took her life by hanging on Thursday night.

With no money to conduct the funeral, the bereaved girl sat outside her house helplessly. Residents and local police contributed money to meet the expenses.

The little girl then performed the funeral with the help of locals.