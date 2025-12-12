Telangana CM condoles death of former Union minister Shivraj Patil

Hyderabad, Dec 12 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday condoled the death of former Union minister Shivraj Pati and said the senior leader's demise is a great loss to the country and the Congress party.

The CM conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Patil, who had served as Lok Sabha speaker, Union Home minister and Punjab governor, upheld moral values and dignity in his long political career, Reddy said.

Condoling the death of Patil, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud recalled that the departed leader held several important posts, including Lok Sabha Speaker and Governor.

Patil died at his home in Maharashtra's Latur on Friday after a brief illness. He was 90. PTI SJR SJR ADB