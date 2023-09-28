Telangana CM condoles M S Swaminathan’s demise, says difficult to fill the void left by departed scientist

Hyderabad, Sep 28 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday expressed deep shock over the demise of Father of India's Green Revolution, M S Swaminathan.

India achieved self sufficiency in food grain production with the unstinted efforts put by Swaminathan, KCR said in an official release.

Swaminathan was 98 and is survived by three daughters.

The celebrated agriculture icon was being treated for age-related illness for quite some time, M S Swaminathan Research Foundation sources said.

The chief minister, conveying his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, said it is difficult to fill the void left by Swaminathan. The country's farming sector and the farmers lost a guiding force.

India achieved the green revolution through the experiments conducted by Swaminathan and as a result, food grain production such as wheat and rice increased, he said.

"Swaminathan was the first scientist who worked his entire life with a vision to achieve food security and meet the demands of the country. He will be remembered forever by the country for developing different crop varieties to suit the different geographical soil conditions of all states," Rao said.

Recalling his association with Swaminathan, the chief minister said the departed scientist extolled the initiatives taken up by the Telangana Government towards the development of the agricultural sector. PTI GDK KH