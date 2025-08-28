Telangana CM conducts aerial survey of rain-hit areas

Hyderabad, Aug 28 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of the areas affected by heavy rains in the state.

Reddy, who was accompanied by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, visited the Sripada Yellampally Project on Godavari River in Peddapalli district.

Heavy rains continued to lash Kamareddy, Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts in the state on Thursday. Ramareddy village in Kamareddy district received 171.3 mm from 8.30 AM to 4 PM on Thursday, followed by 163.8 mm of rainfall at Kaldurki in Nizamabad district, the Telangana Development Planning Society said.

Five people, who were stranded in flood waters in Rajanna Sircilla district, were airlifted by defence choppers following the intervention of Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Two helicopters will remain stationed at Sircilla to provide immediate assistance as required, Sanjay Kumar said in a post on X.

"Gratitude to Hon’ble Union Ministers Shri @AmitShah ji, Shri rajnathsingh ji for their swift response in deploying helicopters, and to IAF Commodore, VS Saini ji & team for their efficient coordination of the operation," he said.

Sanjay Kumar, Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar, said he visited the family of P Nagayya, who has been missing after being washed away in flood waters in Sircilla town.

He said he personally extended financial assistance and assured Nagayya's family of all possible support.

Meanwhile, the South Central Railway (SCR) said 69 trains were cancelled and 18 trains were partially cancelled due to water overflowing on tracks at different locations in its Hyderabad Division.

He also said 26 trains were diverted till Thursday afternoon.

One person was killed when the wall of his house collapsed in Kamareddy district, while five others went missing after being washed away in flood waters during the current spell of rains in the state, an official release said.

Two persons each were swept away in flood waters in Kamareddy and Medak districts and another person was washed away in Rajanna Sircilla district, it said.

A total of 15 SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams and five NDRF teams were working 24/7 in Kamareddy and other affected districts.

In addition, about 100 Army personnel from Hyderabad were engaged in rescue and relief work in Medak District.

Widespread damages occurred due to heavy rains in Kamareddy and Medak districts.

Several low-lying areas and agricultural fields were inundated following the downpour in Kamareddy and other districts.

State DGP Jitender said teams of NDRF, SDRF, Special Police and fire services rescued nearly 1,000 people in Kamareddy, Medak, Nirmal, Adilabad, Sircilla districts and shifted them to safer places. PTI SJR VVK SJR ROH