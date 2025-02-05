Telangana CM, Cong leaders to meet MLAs on Feb 6

Hyderabad, Feb 5 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other senior Congress leaders would interact with the party MLAs on February 6 regarding the preparations for the upcoming local body polls and other issues.

AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Deepa Dasmunsi, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and other leaders would participate in the meeting, Congress sources said.

The senior leaders would discuss the caste survey conducted in the state and the state government's approval of recommendations of a judicial commission on SC categorization and how to reach out to people on these decisions, they said.

The interaction of the senior leaders with the MLAs also assumes significance in view of reports that some Congress MLAs held a 'secret' meeting to voice their concerns over the style of functioning of some ministers. PTI SJR SJR ADB