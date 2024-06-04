Telangana CM congratulates Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan on victory in Andhra Assembly polls

Hyderabad, Jun 4 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday congratulated TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan on their victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and expressed his wish to continue the good relations between the two states.

In a post on social media platform X, Revanth Reddy said the two states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should resolve the problems between them and move ahead on the path of progress.

BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also congratulated Naidu and Pawan Kalyan on their victory in the AP Assembly polls. PTI SJR ANE