Telangana CM demands Centre to approve state govt''s BC quota bills

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday demanded the Centre to approve the BC quota bills passed by the state legislature.

Speaking after hoisting the National Flag at the historical Golconda Fort here, he said the state Assembly has passed two bills to provide 42 per cent quota to Backward Classes in local bodies, education and jobs and sent them for presidential assent.

"On this occasion, I once again demand the central government to take a quick decision on the pending bills," he said.

He said the caste survey and SC classification conducted in the state are courageous decisions of the state government in the history of India.

He also said his government's 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision to make the state a USD one trillion economy by 2035 and USD three trillion economy by 2047 is not just a plan but a resolve to make the state proud with its rich contribution to national progress.