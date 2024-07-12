Telangana CM directs constituting disaster response unit to extend services to citizens

Hyderabad, Jul 12 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed officials to form the proposed Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection unit in such a way to extend a wide range of services to the citizens in tune with the city's expansion.

The chief minister decided to constitute the HYDRA unit as per the National Disaster Management Act, an official release said.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials, asked them to further study the establishment of the HYDRA unit and finalise its functioning, it said.

The HYDRA unit has already been proposed to extend various services by expanding the existing enforcement, vigilance and disaster management wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The CM suggested that the HYDRA unit should be entrusted with the responsibility of the management of the area in the limits of 2,000 square km up to ORR (Outer Ring Road) in the city.

He said, along with disaster management, the HYDRA unit should be entrusted with the responsibilities of protection of government properties, curb the encroachment of ponds and 'nalas' (drainages), removal of encroachments, illegal constructions and structures, removal of illegal hoardings and advertisements, traffic management, drinking water and electricity supply. PTI SJR KH