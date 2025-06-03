Telangana CM directs GHMC, police to coordinate for monsoon preparedness in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jun 3 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), police and other agencies to work in close coordination during heavy rains in the city.

During a meeting on monsonn preparedness, he emphasised that the GHMC, police, traffic police and the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) should be prepared to handle heavy rainfall situations effectively.

He asked officials to ensure that monsoon emergency teams in Hyderabad remain available round the clock throughout the season.

Reddy also reviewed the progress of water harvesting well projects at the 141 water-logging points identified in the city, an official release said.

He instructed officials to expedite desilting works in drainage systems in the city.

Reddy further suggested setting up a monitoring system at the Police Command and Control Centre during heavy rains. PTI SJR SJR ROH