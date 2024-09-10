Telangana CM directs officials to allot house to woman living in penury

Hyderabad, Sep 10 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to allot a house to an elderly woman in Vikarabad district, who has been staying inside a toilet, owing to poverty.

Reacting to media reports on the woman's plight, Reddy said he has directed the officials to visit her and ensure immediate help.

The woman lost her husband several years ago. She had a small house but it collapsed due to rains.

Left with no alternative, she has been staying in the toilet reportedly sanctioned under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

'It's disheartening to see such situations. I've directed officials to visit her and ensure immediate action for her well-being. The Collector has been instructed to take necessary steps for the allotment of a house," Revanth Reddy said on X. PTI SJR ROH