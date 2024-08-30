Telangana CM directs officials to appoint governing body for Yadagirigutta temple

Hyderabad, Aug 28 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed officials to take steps to appoint a governing body for the administration of famous Lord Narasimha temple at Yadagirigutta near here along the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

Reddy held a meeting with ministers and officials to review health and eco tourism projects and development of temple circuits and said the gold plating works of the 'Rajagopuram' of the Yadagirigutta temple should be expedited.

The development of the temple, about 60 kms from Hyderabad, should be taken to the next level, an official release quoted him as saying.

He also asked the officials to submit a status report with complete details on Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) and the pending development works of the temple.

On tourism sector development, the CM instructed officials to chalk out plans for developing a zoo park on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The city has a famous zoo, the Nehru Zoological Park, at Bahadurpura.

During the meeting, Reddy also told the officials to formulate a new tourism policy and study the best policies being followed in other states.

Officials were also directed to prepare plans for developing heli tourism in the state. PTI SJR SJR ROH