Telangana CM directs officials to constitute committee for setting up cow shelters

Hyderabad, May 31 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday directed the authorities to constitute a committee for establishment of cow shelters and also identify suitable land for the initiative.

Revanth Reddy, who held a review meeting, emphasised that cow shelters should be established in such a way that makes it easier to protect and manage, an official release said.

In the first phase, the Telangana chief minister suggested establishing cow shelters on the premises of the veterinary university, colleges, agriculture university, colleges and temples in the state. The officials have been asked to identify suitable land.

He also suggested setting up cow shelters on 50 acres, allowing the cattle to graze and roam freely. Instructing the officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to establish cow shelters with state-of-the-art facilities, Revanth Reddy said that the active involvement of charitable organisations should also be considered.

The CM wanted the plans to be prepared with full budget estimates for construction and management of shelters, the release added. PTI VVK VVK VGN