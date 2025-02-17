Telangana CM directs officials to curb illegal sand transportation

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday asked officials to take strict measures to check the illegal transportation of sand.

He said that this illegal activity causes a loss of revenue for the government.

Following reports of illegal sand transportation, Reddy instructed district Collectors and Superintendents of Police to carry out inspections at the sand reaches, according to an official release.

He also instructed the vigilance department to take action against the illegal transportation and carrying of sand over the permitted volume, the release added.