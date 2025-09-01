Telangana CM directs officials to expedite relief, repair works in flood hit areas

Hyderabad, Sept 1 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to expedite repairs of damaged roads, buildings and breached water bodies and the reconstruction of the submerged electric substations affected by recent heavy rains and floods in the state.

He instructed the officials to submit a comprehensive report on the losses caused by heavy rains in two days, an official release said.

The Chief Minister also expressed concerns over the lack of assistance from the Centre, despite heavy losses in Khammam and Warangal districts last year.

He asked officials to provide a detailed report on unfulfilled promises by the central government, pending release of central funds, damages, and the extent of losses incurred due to heavy rains.

A team led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will submit the reports to the Union Ministers in Delhi on September 4, Revanth Reddy said while reviewing the damages caused due to heavy rains in the state recently, the release said.

The CM further instructed the district collectors to pay compensation to the families of the deceased and those who lost their livestock during heavy rains.

He spoke with the Collectors of Kamareddy, Adilabad, Rajanna Sircilla, and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts to assess the conditions following heavy rains.

The officials were told to take up relief works expeditiously and release the relief material immediately.

The officials briefed the CM that 257 streams and ponds have been damaged due to floods.

State Agriculture department officials briefed the Chief minister about the crop loss that occurred in 2.36 lakh acres in 82 mandals of the state.

The officials were ordered to submit complete details within two days to bring to the centre’s attention about the severity of the problem, the release added. PTI VVK SJR VVK ROH