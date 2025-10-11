Telangana CM directs officials to plan unique design for proposed T Square

Hyderabad, Oct 11 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday directed officials to consider unique designs for the proposed T Square in the city.

The state government had earlier announced plans to develop T Square, modelled on New York’s Times Square, offering a mix of business, entertainment, and tourism to visitors.

Reddy, who held a meeting with State IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and officials, said the T Square should be planned to house outlets of international brands like Apple, along with other attractions.

He also instructed that work on T Square should begin by the end of November.

The chief minister suggested that the proposed T Square include a 'utility zone' and function 24 hours a day.

Reddy also recommended setting up a corpus fund for the proposed 'AI Hub' and favoured establishing a board with representatives from world-renowned firms to oversee it. PTI SJR SSK