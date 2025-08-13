Telangana CM directs officials to prepare 'Bhudhar' numbers for land

Hyderabad, Aug 13 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to draw up plans for allocation of 'Bhudhar' numbers to lands in the state.

During a meeting on Revenue and Housing departments, Reddy also instructed officials to prepare for the inauguration of houses built under the government's 'Indiramma Indlu' housing scheme for the poor.

Officials told Reddy that a significant number of houses under the scheme have been completed in several districts of the state, an official release said.

The Telangana 'Indiramma Indlu' Scheme is a housing initiative that provides financial assistance to eligible, landless, and homeless families in the state to construct permanent houses on their own plots. The beneficiaries receive financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakhs for construction.

The state government had earlier mooted providing a 'Bhudhar' number to lands like the Aadhar card. PTI SJR SJR ROH