Telangana CM directs officials to prepare new policy for sand sale

Hyderabad, Feb 8 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed officials concerned to formulate a new policy for regulating sale of sand in the state.

Reddy, who chaired a meeting with ministers and officials, said the new policy should cater to the needs of people and generate revenue for the government.

He also set a deadline for erring officials to mend their ways within 48 hours.

The CM instructed officials to act tough against illegal sand quarrying and transportation of sand, an official release said on Thursday night. PTI SJR SJR ROH