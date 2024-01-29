Telangana CM directs officials to take steps to create 'digital health profile' for citizens

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to initiate measures for the creation of a 'digital health profile' for citizens in the state.

Chief Minister Reddy, after a meeting with Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha and officials, proposed the establishment of a 'digital health profile' linked to a unique number to facilitate emergency treatment, an official release said.

The Chief Minister discussed the potential elimination of the mandatory requirement of a white ration card to avail of the Arogya Sri health scheme, as it led to an abnormal increase in new white ration card applications.

Reddy also instructed officials to take steps towards establishing nursing and paramedical colleges within existing medical colleges, emphasising the need for a common policy in this regard.

Additionally, he urged the full utilisation of AIIMS at Bibingar near Hyderabad, as it would benefit people from Khammam, Warangal, Nalgonda districts and reduce the burden on the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) and Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

He asked the officials to visit the AIIMS and prepare a report, and said he would meet the union minister concerned, if necessary, to urge him to ensure that the central hospital provides its full services to the people.

To enhance housekeeping and maintenance services in government hospitals, Reddy suggested that major pharmaceutical companies utilize their CSR funds. This initiative is proposed to begin as a pilot project in state-run OGH or Gandhi hospital, according to the release.

Furthermore, the chief minister emphasised timely processing of Arogya Sri health scheme bills for government hospitals by the 15th of every month and for private hospitals once every three months. PTI SJR SJR ANE