Telangana CM directs release of Krishna river water to paddy fields in Nalgonda, Khammam districts

Hyderabad, Oct 5 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday announced releasing Krishna river water to paddy fields in Nalgonda and Khammam districts in view of deficiency in rainfall this season.

He held a meeting with senior officials of irrigation department following requests from ministers and legislators on withering paddy crops due to deficit rainfall under Nagarjuna Sagar project ayacut in Nalgonda and Khammam districts, an official release said.

"The chief minister decided to release water to the paddy fields under Sagar left canal from tomorrow (Friday) by utilising Telangana share in river Krishna water," it said.

The chief minister said water would be released again after 20 days.

He called upon the farmers to save the paddy crops by using irrigation water judiciously in view of deficiency of rains and shortfall of water reserves in the Sagar reservoir, the release added. PTI SJR SJR KH