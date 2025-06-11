Telangana CM discusses portfolio allocation to new ministers with Congress leadership: Sources

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has discussed with the Congress high command matters related to the allocation of portfolios to the newly inducted ministers in the cabinet, sources said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, three new ministers were inducted into the Telangana cabinet, but portfolios have not been allocated to them yet.

Reddy is currently managing over ten key portfolios, including Home, Law, Education, Municipal and Urban Development.

"I will offload some of my portfolios or if any minister expresses they are burdened with additional departments then that can be reallocated," Reddy told media as he concluded his three-day visit to the national capital.

Reddy's ministry has a total of 15 ministers after the recent expansion. The cabinet can have up to 18 ministers, so three ministerial positions remain vacant for now.

The sources said three more cabinet positions are likely to be filled after the local body elections in the state.

Reddy was also in the high-level meeting of the party's central leadership held on June 10 to discuss Karnataka's caste census report and offered expertise to the neighbouring state in the matter. PTI LUX RT