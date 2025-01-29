Telangana CM expresses sadness over stampede at Maha Kumbh

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (PTI) Expressing sadness over the stampede at Maha Kumbh, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said his government is ready to extend the necessary help.

Reddy said the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government should provide appropriate treatment for the injured and also help the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy, according to an official release.

Multiple casualties took place as a stampede broke out at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.