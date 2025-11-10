Telangana CM expresses shock over blast in Delhi

Hyderabad, Nov 10 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday expressed shock over the explosion in Delhi and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Reddy in a post on 'X' said: "Deeply saddened and shocked beyond words by the blast in the national capital. My thoughts and prayers for the bereaved families grieving for their beloved ones lost in this inhuman act. I pray for the recovery of all those injured." A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital, a few kilometres away. PTI VVK VVK KH