Telangana CM felicitates chess players Dronavalli Harika, Arjun Erigaisi

Hyderabad, Sep 27 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday felicitated and announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh each for chess players Dronavalli Harika and Arjun Erigaisi, who belong to the state, following their historic achievement of winning gold medals at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad held in Budapest recently.

Reddy felicitated the chess players in the presence of state Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and other dignitaries here, an official release said.

The government is committed to promoting and supporting excellence in sports and honouring the remarkable achievements of Indian athletes on the world stage, it said. PTI SJR SJR KH