Telangana CM for making the state a hub for sports in country

Hyderabad, Aug 19 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday asked officials to work on plans to make the state a hub for sports in the country and with the vision of developing Hyderabad as a host for the Olympics.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials on the world-class sports university proposed to be established by the state government, recalled that Hyderabad had hosted Afro-Asian Games decades ago.

He said the city should be developed in such a way that it can host the Olympics in the future, an official release said.

He suggested that the sports in which the country and Telangana can excel should be identified for promoting them.

Aspiring sportspersons should be encouraged.

The sports departments in all the universities in the state, government-run sports schools, academies and training institutions should be brought under the purview of the proposed sports university, he said.

Training should be provided for sportspersons of shooting, wrestling, boxing, archery, hockey and others which can secure medals for the country, he said.

He favoured setting up a sports school in every Lok Sabha constituency and undertaking a comprehensive study on how the medal winners in recent Olympics were provided training.

The sports university is likely to be named as 'Young India sports university'. The government has already named a proposed skill university as Young India skill university, according to the release.