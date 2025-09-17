Telangana CM for overhauling education sector

Hyderabad, Sep 17 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the state government would like to carry out an overhaul of the education sector in the state to ensure that students will get quality education and acquire employable skills.

In an interaction with retired bureaucrats, academics and others here, he said Telangana should have a new education policy which would be a guiding force for education sector in the country.

He regretted that though lakhs of engineering graduates come out of colleges every year in Telangana, not even 10 per cent of them find jobs. Lack of requisite skills is the reason for such a scenario, he said.

Besides promoting skill development among students, the education sector should be transformed in such a way that the students would be able to grab the opportunities available in various sectors, he said.

The state government took the teachers' recruitment soon after it assumed office and also carried out transfers and promotions of teachers, he said.

The government has converted ITIs as Advanced Technology Centres and set up a Young India Skills University, he said.

Recalling that the government used to distribute lands and funds in the past as part of poverty alleviation programmes, Reddy observed that adequate lands and funds are not available for distribution now.

Except education, there is no "weapon" for poverty alleviation now, he said.

The chief minister also said the government would include education in its upcoming 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision document.

He urged the educationists to form sub-committees as per their interests and make suggestions to prepare a vision document for the government.