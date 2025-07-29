Telangana CM for reforms to make Hyderabad pollution-free

Hyderabad, Jul 29 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday favoured initiating reforms (in civic administration and related issues) to make Hyderabad pollution-free.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials of municipal administration and urban development, said a permanent solution should be found to address pollution in the 'core urban region' of Hyderabad (up to the city outskirts).

He suggested studying the civic problems in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai and preparing plans to ensure that Hyderabad does not face such problems, according to an official release.

Reddy, who also suggested preparing plans to meet the city's requirements in the next 25 years, favoured putting in place underground drainage and underground electricity cabling.

During the meeting, he also stressed infrastructure development in the city, the release added.