Telangana CM hits out at previous BRS govt over residential schools

Hyderabad, Oct 11 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the previous BRS administration made tall claims about the government residential schools they established for SC, ST, BC and minorities but those schools lacked basic facilities.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for an 'integrated residential school' in Ranga Reddy district, he asked whether former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ensured decent classrooms, hostels and quality food in the residential schools.

"The situation was such that 30 students were made to stay in rooms that can accommodate four," he said.

Had at least Rs 10,000 - Rs 15,000 crores been given in 10 years of BRS rule, good schools would have come up, he said.

Reddy also charged that the previous BRS government had shut about 5,000 schools, thus making education inaccessible to the poor.

Recalling that it was former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao who introduced residential schools in 1972 when he was CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Reddy said such schools have produced many IAS and IPS officers.

The chief minister said foundation stones have been laid for 28 'Young India Integrated Residential schools' on Friday on the occasion of Dussehra festival.

The 'Integrated Residential Schools' (each spread in 25 acres), accommodating students from SC, ST and other sections of society, would promote harmony and brotherhood eliminating caste considerations, he said. PTI SJR DB KH