Telangana CM hits out at Union Minister Kishan Reddy, calls him 'Modi's ghulam'

Hyderabad, Nov 19 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday accused the Prime Minister of having "insulted" Telangana in the past and called Union Minister G Kishan Reddy a "ghulam" (slave) of Narendra Modi.

Advertisment

He also hit out at BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao for not attending the assembly sessions and vowed not to let the opposition party gain strength in the state.

Speaking at a public meeting at Warangal as part of the first anniversary celebrations of the Congress government, Revanth Reddy referred to his war of words with the Union Minister during the last couple of days over the Musi river redevelopment project in Hyderabad.

"I had asked why you (Kishan Reddy) are creating obstacles (for the project). Are you a slave of Modi and Gujarat? Shamelessly, he replied that he is Modi's ghulam. He is asking me if am a slave of Sonia Gandhi. I would like to say Soniamma who realized Telangana statehood, a 60 year-long-aspiration, is our mother," he said.

Advertisment

Alluding to alleged remarks of PM Narendra Modi in the past that Congress had killed the mother to give birth to child in the context of bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Revanth Reddy claimed that Modi, who insulted Telangana, is a "Telangana betrayer".

Kishan Reddy who has become "Modi's ghulam" does not have the right to be in Telangana and he should go to Gujarat, he said.

Referring to Chandrasekhar Rao's recent comments that Telangana people have realized what they have lost with the defeat of BRS in the assembly polls last year, Revanth Reddy said Telangana produced 1.53 crore metric tons of paddy this season in 66 lakh acres which is highest for any state in the country.

Advertisment

The state government is procuring the paddy and even paying bonus for fine rice variety, he noted.

Taking a jibe at KCR for maintaining a low profile since his defeat in the assembly polls last year, he said the BRS president should learn from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is fighting for people despite losing Lok Sabha polls thrice.

In a veiled attack at the opposition BRS, he said those who orchestrate conspiracies against the state's progress would be put behind bars.

Advertisment

Responding to Revanth Reddy's comments that he (Kishan Reddy) is a "ghulam (slave) of Gujarat", the Union Minister on Monday said he is only a "ghulam" of Indians.

Revanth Reddy is "ghulam to fake Gandhi family," Kishan Reddy, president of BJP in Telangana, said. PTI SJR SJR ROH