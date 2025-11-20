Telangana CM holds talks with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on paddy procurement, CMR timelines

Hyderabad, Nov 20 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday met Union Minister Pralhad Joshi here and discussed strengthening paddy procurement systems and other key issues.

Joshi said a detailed discussion was held on strengthening paddy procurement systems and the possible extension of CMR (Custom Milled Rice) delivery timelines in the state.

"It was communicated that diversification of crops is of utmost importance to address storage and logistics challenges in the state. Full support was assured from the Centre to ensure smooth operations and safeguard farmers’ interests," Joshi, who holds the consumer affairs, food and public distribution portfolios, said in a post on 'X'.

A state government release said the CM informed Joshi that the distribution of a fine variety of rice through the Pubic Distribution System, a first in the country, was successful in the state.

Reddy suggested to the union minister that to consider implementing distribution of fine rice across the country.

Joshi assured the CM that the Centre would take a decision after studying the issue, it said.

The distribution of fine rice through PDS resulted in a decline in malpractices like "recycling" (beneficiaries selling off the rice given PDS shops), he said.

Among others, Reddy urged the union minister to extend the timelines for delivery of 2024-25 Kharif CMR, sanction additional racks to store boiled rice in FCI godowns, among others.

Meanwhile, Joshi inaugurated the new Divisional Office of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Nalgonda district, Telangana, further strengthening FCI’s operational capacity and service delivery in the state and the southern region, a release said.

He said the new office reflects the Central government’s commitment—under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi—to modernising FCI and ensuring efficient, transparent, and people-centric food security operations.

Joshi highlighted that the Centre is committed to strengthening Telangana’s infrastructure, connectivity, and welfare ecosystem.

Under the Railway Sector Development initiatives, Telangana received Rs 5,336 crore in the Union Budget 2024–25, with 38–40 stations being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at Rs 1,830.4 crore, and the state achieving 100 per cent railway electrification, he said.

Additionally, under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the Centre has granted in-principle approval for the first tranche of 20,175 SC, ST, and BPL households to receive 2 kW rooftop solar systems, adding a clean energy capacity of 40.5 MW.

The minister also emphasised FCI’s strong support to farmers, noting that the organisation provides MSP procurement assistance to 1.27 crore farmers annually, with Rs 2.25 lakh crore transferred directly into farmers’ bank accounts in 2023–24 alone.

On the distribution front, he said FCI’s "mighty network feeds over 80 crore beneficiaries every month—more than the populations of the United States and the European Union combined," with over 550 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains distributed annually under the world’s largest food security programme.

Joshi further noted that under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), Telangana has achieved full coverage, with 1.97 crore beneficiaries receiving their entitlements without any shortfall.

"This is supported by a monthly Central allocation of over 1,11,000 MT of foodgrains, including 1,07,000 MT of rice and 3,770 MT of wheat," he added.