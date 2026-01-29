Telangana CM interacts with Indian students at Harvard University

Hyderabad, Jan 29 ( PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is pursuing a six-day leadership programme at Harvard University, urged a group of Indian students to help in the growth of India and Telangana.

He interacted with the Indian students of the Harvard Business School at their invitation after finishing his classes and assignments for the day, an official release said here on Thursday.

Besides understanding the career paths and challenges of the HBS students, he also discussed several professionals issues, including sharing his mantra of success.

Highlighting the salient features of his government's 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision, Reddy asked them to harness their networks and talent to help in the growth story of India, and welcomed them to share the opportunities and strengths of Hyderabad and Telangana as brand ambassadors, it said.

Reddy, who enrolled for a leadership programme titled 'Leadership in the 21st century' at Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, is attending classes from January 25 to 30. PTI SJR KH