Telangana CM invites Kharge to state's Global Investment Summit

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday called on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here, and extended a formal invitation for the Telangana Rising Global Summit scheduled for December 8-9.

Reddy, who arrived in Delhi late in the evening, met Kharge to invite him to the state's flagship investment event.

The summit will serve as a platform to showcase Telangana's development vision, major infrastructure projects and investment opportunities, besides outlining the long-term 'Telangana Rising 2047' roadmap, an official statement said.

Several MPs were also present at the meeting.

The two-day summit is being positioned as a key initiative to attract domestic and international investments to Telangana and highlight its growth trajectory over the coming decades.